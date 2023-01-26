Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Killing  Step Son

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested a woman suspected to have killed her 10-year-old stepson, Fanen Yange.

A statement issued yesterday and signed by the state Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said on January 23, 2023, a case of culpable homicide was reported at E Police Division, Makurdi, and a team of detectives was deployed immediately.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, Fanen Yange, 10, of International Market Area, Makurdi, was alleged by his stepmother, Mrs. Upev, to have stolen meat from the pot, and consequently beaten him up during the early hours of the day, but when the victim went to sleep at night, he could not wake up.”

Fanen was later confirmed dead by a doctor, and his corpse was deposited at the Bishop Murray Hospital morgue in Makurdi for autopsy.

The police spokesperson said the suspect is in police custody and investigation is ongoing.