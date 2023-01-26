  • Thursday, 26th January, 2023

Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Killing  Step Son

Nigeria | 47 mins ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested a woman suspected to have killed her 10-year-old stepson, Fanen Yange.

A statement issued yesterday and signed by the state Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said on January 23, 2023, a case of culpable homicide was reported at E Police Division, Makurdi, and a team of detectives was deployed immediately.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, Fanen Yange, 10, of International Market Area, Makurdi, was alleged by his stepmother, Mrs. Upev, to have stolen meat from the pot, and consequently beaten him up during the early hours of the day, but when the victim went to sleep at night, he could not wake up.”

Fanen was later confirmed dead by a doctor, and his corpse was deposited at the Bishop Murray Hospital morgue in Makurdi for autopsy.

The police spokesperson said the suspect is in police custody and investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.