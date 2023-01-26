NGO Calls for Inclusion of Current Situation in New Curriculum

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



In support of the Sustainable Development Goals, the Chief Executive Officer of Transformational Parenteen Academy, Ms. Mute Olori, has called on the federal government to include current happenings in schools curriculum and equip teachers in line with current state of things in the country.

Olori spoke yesterday in Abuja at the Teen Leader Shift Conference with the theme “Engaging the Future in the Present,” which was organised by Teen Leadership Network (TOFNation), a non-governmental organisation.

She said with the use of such tools, student are better equipped to face and solve future challenges, while noting that soft skills sells and is needed in all the sectors of the economy.

Olori said: “We need to start by disabusing their minds and one way to do so is by changing the curriculum. More things should be added in it. Teachers should be equipped and they must be current. Let them use the current situation to teach the students in such a way that when they taught mathematics, they are also taught how to convert the calculations into solving problems. When we begin to do that, education will have the prestige that it expected of it.

“Soft skill sells. Peoples ability to solve problems and be innovative, made people to make money and be known and were able to sell their talent. If we can teach people that with their certificates, they can be entrepreneurs, in school, they should be equipped with the right tools of who they are and how they have been

wired.”

Speaking in the same vein, The President of Threshold Christian Network International (TCNI), Mr. Prosper Isichei, said that education is rewarding despite claims by young people that education no longer pays due to poor quality of leadership.

He said: “Education is not a scam and that is why there’s the need for role models for the next generation to admire and copy.

“Teenagers are disillusioned and this is coming from the money economy. It is money that is important. When people put money side by side education, then you can say, who has education helped and that’s why they are into everything fraudulent that can just bring them money.

“But for us, education is priceless; it’s a life time journey. It’s not for a set and education whether formal or informal are all important and can help everybody.”

The event was about rebuilding the present in the future and creates awareness and orientation that will excite young people in public service.