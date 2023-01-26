Group Declares Melaye Persona-no-grata in Delta over Attack on Omo-Agege

Students & Former Student Leaders Forum in Delta State has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign spokesman, Senator Dino Melaye, as a court jester, a misfit and a fugitive of the law who should be in solitary confinement in a saner clime.

The Forum said that a man with such an unstable character as Melaye should not be the face of any serious political party who wants to win elections in today’s Nigeria, adding that since PDP is in disarray, they have gone for the worse of Nigeria to market a bad product.

The group, while declaring Melaye as persona-no-grata in all the higher institutions in Delta, called on Deltans to ignore Melaye’s ranting, noting that Deltans won’t be distracted by the antics of those who cannot successfully manage a home and have continuously displayed in the public trait of a man suffering from a maladjusted personality.

It said Melaye, a failed politician from Ukonland, who failed to secure PDP senatorial ticket in Kogi West senatorial district, which he represented in the 8th National Assembly, now wants to remain relevant in the face of his dying party and to achieve that, resorts to calling the Deputy Senate President and Delta governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, names.

The forum, in a press release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Godfrey Regha, while reacting to a comment credited to Melaye on Tuesday during the PDP presidential campaign rally held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, published in an online medium, said that no one takes him seriously as a comedian, as such, his view will not change Deltans’ determination to vote out the PDP.

The forum disclosed that Deltans want answers on how their N4.2 trillion which accrued to the state in the past seven and a half years, was spent without visible projects, rather, the PDP brought dramatists to fall down in his usual youthful exuberance like a man suffering from epilepsy.

“PDP should be ashamed of parading a man with a questionable and unstable character like Melaye as his image maker. It shows the quality of people Atiku will recruit to run Nigeria if voted as president, but our people are wiser now, with Melaye, Atiku will turn governance into a circuit.

“Melaye should go back to Kogi State and clear his name of how he diverted items meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North West to his home town in Ayetoro-Gbede, according to the then Kogi State chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr Toufiq Isah.

“A fugitive of the law, who was crying like a bush baby on national television to evade police arrest for culpable homicide and for giving police false information should be kept in solitary confinement in a saner clime, but Atiku wants to rehabilitate him by making him the face of its campaign.

“It is obvious that PDP is in disarray and the gale of defection that has hit them in recent times has made them more confused. Deltans have made up their mind to vote out Okowa and his group of borrowers. Let them tell us what they used our N4.7 trillion for.

“Attacking Ovie Omo-Agege will not change Deltans’ mind about voting out the PDP, Deltans are tired of being in bondage,” the statement read.

Melaye lost PDP senatorial ticket to Tajudeen Yusuf, a serving House of Representatives member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency who polled 163 votes to defeat Melaye who got 99 votes.