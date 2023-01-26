Devon Introduces Low-Fat Spread

Devon King’s, known for its locally produced, internationally-acclaimed cooking oil, under the PZ Wilmar family, has recently launched a new product into the FMCG industry, Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread, curating the uniqueness of its brand positioning as the taste that binds. The Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread was unveiled on Thursday, January 12th, at the Darlington Hall, Ilupeju, Lagos.

According to the Head of Marketing, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo, “at Devon King’s, our purpose is to keep consumers healthy and happy with great tasting, nutritious products, enriched with vitamins and provide consumers with incredible creaminess, building on the excellent taste that binds. Now, we are excited to launch a new member into the Devon King’s family, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread which comes in a creamy texture and gives that yummy buttery taste for a delightful breakfast and bites like bread, biscuits, crackers and snacks.” Chioma said

“We prioritize areas such as easy accessibility and affordability for Devon King’s brand, therefore, the Devon King’s Low-Fat Spread has been produced, and distributed in various economical packs to meet needs of various social class, despite urbanization, rapid increase in population, indulgence and a growing number of confectionery establishments emerging across the country”, Chioma added

Also speaking about the newest addition to the Devon King’s family, Brand Manager, Devon King’s, Mandela Ajuebor said it is the brand’s goal to continuously drive the message of the importance of bonding and togetherness.