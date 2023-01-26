Awodiji: Additional 125 megawatts Expected by End of Q1 2023

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Managing Director of TILT Energy, Mr. Deji Awodiji, has stated that Nigeria is expected to increase her power capacity with an additional 125 Megawatts to the national grid with the completion of the Olorunsogo Power Plant by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company by end of first quarter (Q1) 2023.

TILT Energy is the company handling the Olorunsogo power plant project for Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Awodiji disclosed in Lagos during the commissioning of the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) gas distribution office, in Ikeja, Lagos, recently.

According to him, “Once we’re done with that project, we expect about 125 megawatts extra to be added to the grid from the steam turbine alone, which we are working on. We’re fixing the steam turbine of the Olorunsogo power plant. We’ve been working on that for a couple of years. And we are nearing completion within the first quarter of this year.”

He said also that the Olorunsogo Power Plant project is a very significant milestone for a local company to execute working with strategic partners like Schneider Electric.

Speaking further, Awodiji said the project shows the pedigree of a company, “not just to be able to do construction projects of this standard but to be able to work in the oil and gas industry, with their safety standards.

“TILT Energy has a very strong fabrication base and process automation. We’re proud to have been part of many flagship projects, including this,” he said.

He asserted that TILT Energy would continue to show its capacity to work in a live site and where you have gas distribution.

“So, we’re glad to have completed the project without any safety incidents. We are glad for NNPC gas marketing limited for giving us this opportunity to showcase our core competence. And like I said we are a Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) company so civil construction is literally just a small part of what we do, “he said.