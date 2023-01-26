Airtel Introduces eSIM to Enhance Customer Experience

Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria has announced the launch of embedded SIM (eSIM), a digital SIM that enables customers to access same functionality as someone using a physical SIM.

The eSIM offers several benefits over the traditional SIM cards as it is quick and simple to set up online, it is planet-friendly with plastic- free/zero carbon emission, and provides an easy extra line that allows customers to use two phone numbers without needing two phones/handsets.

According to a statement released by Airtel, the eSIM service is now available on the Airtel network and customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards for eSIMs will need to ensure they have a compatible device that will enable them dial*#06#, obtain the required QR code and be guided through a SIM Swap process by an Airtel service personnel.

According to Airtel, it has developed a simple and flawless process to activate the eSIM service for all its customers just as it believes that the digital SIM will significantly improve the productivity of Nigerians, helping its stakeholders to achieve personal and professional goals.

Commenting on the eSIM, Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, said: “Airtel Nigeria is always at the forefront in championing technological advancement and creating innovative platforms and opportunities that will make life better, more exciting, and more enjoyable for all those in our stakeholder value chain. With eSIM, we are not only bringing the latest technology to the fingertips of our customers, but we are also focusing on our Sustainability goals of digital inclusion and environmental best practices as no plastic is involved with eSIM.

“It is therefore our commitment to continue to create offerings that will expand and deepen our digital footprints in line with our positioning as the network of first choice in Nigeria for everything mobile Internet, digital and home broadband.”