Unidentified Aircraft Bombs Men of Vigilance Group in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Tragedy struck yesterday as an unidentified number of men of a local vigilance group were killed by a bomb from an aircraft in Galadima Kogo community of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Also many of the vigilance men including their commander were reported to have been injured.

The incident occurred when the said aircraft bombed the camp of the vigilance group, according to sources.

The sources, who witnessed the incident, said the vigilance men were being prepared for a counter operation against bandits who raided the community on Monday during which they kidnapped several villagers and made away with large number of cattle.

“We are in mourning mood” one of the community leaders told THISDAY on telephone saying: “as at now I cannot say how many people have been killed but I know they are many.”

When contacted the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the development but said he did not “know for now how many people have been killed.”

“What I know is that two Hilux vans have evacuated the dead from the camp,” he said.

According to the his account, “it is the vigilance men killed that have been protecting us against these bandits now we are at the mercy of the gunmen.”

Umar said government was battling with the survivors and injured and how to restore peace to the community

The Concerned Shiroro Youths have raised the alarm about the invasion of three local government areas, Shiroro, Munya and Paikoro calling on the authorities to do the needful immediately.

In one of such attacks on Sunday a councilor in Shiroro local government council was killed while the Chairman of the Council narrowly escaped death.