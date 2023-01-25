Top Casino Games People Should Try Out

With the increasing use of smartphones and laptops, the online casino gaming industry is witnessing steady growth. While virtual reality and blockchain are accelerating this growth; discounts and promotions on online casino websites are stealing the show.

Whether playing an offline Poker or an online Mega Moolah game on Jackpotjoy, casino games are hard to resist. While players still enjoy traditional games like Slots, Roulette, and Black Jack, it’s time to try something new.

So, are you ready to play the old casino games but with an interesting twist to them? Here’s a comprehensive list for you along with useful tips on how to get started in each game.

Video Poker:

One of the most popular casino games, Video Poker is an easy alternative to traditional poker. A great game for beginners, the game is based on skill and analysis with a little bit of luck.

If you are a lover of low house edge and prefer to play alone, then Video Poker is the ideal game for you. The game starts with you having five cards in your hand.

Now, you need to decide which cards you want to hold and which you want to let go of. The aim is to create the best five-card poker hand to get the maximum value from the machine.

How to play:

• Deposit your credit into the machine.

• Press deal to get your initial five-card poker hand.

• Discard the cards you don’t find useful.

• Get replacement cards from the virtual deck.

• Receive your winnings according to the value on your hand and depending on the paytable.

Scratch Cards:

One of easiest casino games to play, scratch cards come with an instant win. Ideal for beginners, these cards come as a 3×3 square grid containing hidden symbols and numbers.

Players need to scratch the squares virtually, reveal the symbols, and activate the pay-outs. There are no specific techniques to play.

But whether it is playing scratch cards or playing Mega Moolah on Jackpotjoy, players should understand the basic rules. The rules of online and offline scratch cards are similar but it is better to get familiar before your start.

How to play:

• You can purchase scratch cards either online or offline.

• Before you choose a physical scratch card at a casino, check the terms and conditions thoroughly. Choose the cards that give you the chance to win big.

• Buy scratch cards based on your budget and preferences.

• Use a coin to scratch off the thin film on the card, revealing the hidden numbers and symbols.

• Once the concealed information is completely visible, find out if you have won or not.

• Next, claim your prize according to the results.

Craps:

Originating in Western Europe, Craps gained popularity in the US casinos during the 1940s. Based on predicting the value of dice rolls, the game is pretty easy and fun to learn.

For beginners who are looking for high winning chances without many complexities, Craps can be a great option. The game is purely based on luck and chance.

How to play:

• Place your chips on the pass line.

• The game starts with the come-out rolls and then you need to roll the dice.

• If the roll values 7 or 11, you win. If it values 2, 3, or 12, then it’s a loss.

• If the roll values any other number, that number becomes the point.

• If you roll a point number on the comeout, roll it until the same number comes again.

• On getting the same number, you win an ever-money payoff. In case you roll a 7, you lose.

• When you make a point, you keep rolling with a new comeout. As you fail to make a point, the dice goes to a new shooter.

American Roulette:

A popular variation of traditional Roulette, American Roulette is a fun-filled and exciting casino game. The rules of the game are pretty simple.

Players only need to predict the number on the wheel on which the ball would most likely land. Playing American Roulette online is all the more exhilarating.

A smooth soundtrack coupled with modern graphic designs, online American Roulette has already reached international markets. You can play this game, Mega Moolah and many such casino games on Jackpotjoy.

How to play:

• Buy your own uniquely coloured American Roulette chips.

• The dealer starts the new game by announcing “Place your bets.”

• Place your bets as the dealer spins the wheel. You can continue placing till the dealer announces “No more bets.”

• The dealer calls out the winning number. It can be red or black.

• Next, he places a dolly on the number.

• The losing bets are cleared off from the table. The dealer finishes the game paying out the winners.

:

Mega Moolah falls under progressive slots gaming. Created by Microgaming in the 2000s, it is a popular casino game.

Progressive jackpot slots are quite different than the standard ones. When a player plays a progressive jackpot slot, an amount of the stake money is kept in a jackpot fund.

During the course of the game, this fund grows in size. Players continue to spin until a single player hits the progressive jackpot.

Now, the pot is reset and the game starts again.

How to play:

• You can play Mega Moolah online on Jackpotjoy.

• You will have a wheel divided into various sections.

• Once you click, the wheel starts spinning.

• As it comes to rest, check if you have landed on one of the progressive jackpot slots.

• If you land on any sector—red, orange, yellow, or silver, you win the corresponding prize.

The American casino industry is flourishing by leaps and bounds. While traditional casinos are embracing new games, the online gaming industry is also being updated with innovative and fascinating games.

To play the most attractive and jaw-dropping casino games along with the recent popular Mega Moolah, visit Jackpotjoy today! Indulge in some luxury gaming, earn points and take home cash and other exciting prizes.