Singaporean Entrepreneur William Wang reopens entertainment avenue in Thailand.

Siam 9 District is not just an avenue, it is an experience. Previously known as Kaset Village, this avenue has been rebranded and poses as the hub of entertainment for visitors in Thailand. Well-known by the locals as a late-night entertainment venue, the avenue is also popular during the day amongst foodies and shopaholics.

Siam 9 District is a shopping avenue that was recently rebranded by the South East Asian Trio Entrepreneurs William Wang, Jonah Ng, and Panitan Samee. The trio, having a flair for spotting lucrative deals, have recently taken over the shopping street previously known as Kaset Village and rebranded it as Siam 9 District. The shopping avenue which spans over 2480 square metres is located on the Ngamwongwan street on the opposite side of Kasetsart University. The avenue currently comprises of 25 shops which are already operational. The shops, mostly restaurants, offer a panorama of cuisines to visitors ranging from sushis to desserts and milk teas. Situated next to Kasetsart station, the entertainment avenue is easily accessible to all, even in the peak hours of bangkok.

Among the various places of entertainment that comprises Siam 9 District, will be famous thai bar 20 Something. 20 Something bar is a long-standing, laid-back, open-air live music pub, which frequently hosts concerts with well-known live bands. The bar which already has established outlets in Thailand is one of the top entertainment centers on the street. The menu features beers, spirits, as well as popular Thai snacks. The opening times of the shop are from 7pm to 2am and is often packed with customers. Having an established reputation for the quality of its beverages, food and late night entertainment, 20 Something bar is expected to be one of the hot spots to be at in Siam 9 District.

Another hot spot that will surely be trending amongst the crowd at Siam 9 District would be Green 9. Green 9 is a cannabis dispensary that provide premium grade cannabis buds to its customers. The dispensary offers a variety of strains and multiple products in order to create the cannabis experience. Frequent cannabis consumers have shared that Green 9 thrives because of the quality of its cannabis buds and competitive prices. The dispensary only sells thai greenhouse grown cannabis buds that have undergone a strict vetting and quality assurance process. Located next to 20 Something Bar, the dispensary sports a psychedelic and trippy vibe. Green 9 is not just your regular dispensary. This group of weed connoisseur are here to create the cannabis experience.

Siam 9 District also comprises a beauty clinic – Makesover clinic. Keeping yourself beautiful and fresh is essential to have a healthy and happy life. Makesover Clinic is here to pamper you and make you feel good. The clinic is managed by a team of certified and experienced experts who provide their customers with the right skincare routine. From hair to toe – the clinic offers a complete treatment to take care of your body and feel rejuvenated.

Siam 9 District is positioning itself as the entertainment hub of Bangkok. According to the founders of Siam 9 District, this shopping avenue will not only be a landmark in Bangkok but the place to be in Asia. Siam 9 District guarantees an experience.