Police Order Arrest of Vigilance Group Parading with Arms in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has banned local security personnel also known as “vigilance” from parading with arms in the course of their duty in the state.

In addition, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Okon Effiong, has directed all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state to enforce the arrest of any vigilance members sighted with a gun or any other arms.

Effiong’s directive were made known by  the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Grace Iringe-Koko, clarifying that the local security groups do not have legal permission to carry arms or power to detain any suspect.

Iringe-Koko said: “They are not licensed to bear arms. The commissioner of police has directed the DPOs within that jurisdiction to arrest anyone seen with arms. Also, they do not have such powers to detain.”

Earlier, some residents of Port Harcourt raised the alarm that vigilance group members in Port Harcourt, especially in Diobu axis, were parading with pump action riffles. 

Some also bear the arms while on patrol in full glare of public.

It was also reported that the vigilance  groups were  arresting and detaining suspects. 

