Mutual Benefit Assurance Rewards 62 Employees 

Ebere Nwoji

Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc has rewarded 62 of its employees for their outstanding contributions to the growth of the organisation.

The underwriting firm at the 27th anniversary celebration and thanksgiving service held in Lagos expressed immense gratitude to God for sustenance in its 27 years of robust insurance operation in Lagos.

Speaking on the theme, “Marvelously Helped,” Chairman of the leading retail insurance business firm, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, spoke on the uniqueness of the annual event, saying God has been faithful and good to the company, hence, the management would never take the grace of God for granted as the success and feat achieved in the 27 years of existence of the company was by God’s amazing grace.

He noted that the foundation of the firm was laid on God, adding that all that the firm has done and achieved were through God.

He went back memory lane to highlight how the firm was started and appreciated the former Chairman of the firm Femi Opeodu for his wonderful role that saw to the establishment of the firm.

Ogunbiyi also appreciated the clients of the company for their supports over the years. He lauded the staff; former Commissioner for Insurance, Fola Daniel, his wife, Mrs. Dotun Ogunbiyi for their contributions towards the growth of the company.

Managing Director/CEO of the firm, Femi Asenuga, said the firm has over the years sustained the thanksgiving service, because God has continued to support its operations adding that it was always refreshing to thank God for all he had done and is also doing.

He appreciated the company’s customers, staff and supporters for their continuous contributions to the growth of the company.

Lead Pastor, Harvesters International Christian Center, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, lauded the firm’s chairman and management for counting it worthy to appreciate God for His gestures.

He noted that no matter how far people had gone in life, they should learn to say thank you, especially to God, stressing that in all things we should thank God.