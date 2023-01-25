Meristem: Our Objective for the PGD Tour is to See Nigerian Golfers on  World Stage

*N10m at stake as maiden Meristem Open tees off Thursday at Lakowe

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sponsors of the maiden Nigeria’s Professional Golf Development Tour,

Meristem Securities, have said that their main objective in bankrolling the tournament is to see the country’s golfers play in major tours around the world.

The inaugural Meristem Open meant to launch the new PGD Tour in Nigeria has been scheduled to tee off at the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate in Lagos beginning from Thursday, January 26th to Saturday, January 28th, 2023.

Speaking at the media parley to herald the tour at the corporate headquarters of Meristem Securities in Ikoyi, Lagos yesterday, the Group Managing Director of Meristem Securities, Wole Abegunde said he was very positive about the potential of golfing talents in the country.

He recalled the exploits of past players like Peter Akakasiaka, who was the first African to qualify for the finals of the British Open in 1987.

“ Lateef Lasisi, Late Paul Odoh, Late Ali Abdullahi, Late Christian Godfrey, and Oche Odoh are all evidences that some measure of corporate support could help Nigeria make some mark on the professional golf stage.

“We are very confident that the PGD Tour can be a platform upon which the best golfing talents would get wings to fly, bring value and honour to all stakeholders,” stressed the GMD who is a passionate golfer.

With a hefty N10million purse at stake for Pros to battle for over 56 holes, Meristem’s Head of Brand and Corporate Communications, Adefemi Taiwo, also corroborated what her GMD said, insisting that the idea of the PGD Tour was birthed as Meristem’s Corporate Responsibility to society.

“Nigeria’s athleticism, industry, and sporting talent have long been evident in the game of golf, and this project is set to help us underscore that. We are very confident that the PGD Tour can be a platform upon which the best golfing talents would get wings to fly, and, bring value and honor to all stakeholders.

“Meristem, as a Wealth Manager, will commit its resources; human, management, and, in a way financially to the Tour, while leveraging key relationships to drive this vision. It is for us, a corporate responsibility to help this group of athletes who have a lot of potential locked within them get closer than they have ever been to achieving their full potential.”

Golf Manager at the Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, Femi Olagbenro, confirmed that 83 professional players and category one amateurs have confirmed through online registration to take part in this inaugural The Meristem Open.

“This number is as at the moment and, does not include other classes of amateur players that have been invited to grace the event and experience the new Tour and Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate lifestyle edge.

“I am confident the Tour is taking off on a strong footing as we have players from Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast, and Zimbabwe already registered for the event,” he noted with excitement.