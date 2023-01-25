  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

Katsina Declares Thursday, Friday Work-free Days to Welcome Buhari

Nigeria | 11 mins ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has declared Thursday, 26 and Friday, 27 January, 2023 as work-free days to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

The government said it declared the two-day public holidays to enable state, local government councils and local education authorities’ workers to come out en masse to receive the president.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Sani Bala Kabomo, Wednesday.

President Buhari is expected to be in Katsina on a state visit, during which, he will inaugurate some projects executed by Governor Aminu Bello Masari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The statement read: “As part of the ongoing preparations to receive Mr. President and Commander-in-chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on a 2-day state visit to Katsina, the Katsina State Government has declared Thursday 26th and Friday 27th January, 2023 as work-free days to enable all workers of the state, local government councils and local education authorities to welcome Mr. President.

“However, the work-free days does not affect workers of the federal service, banks, and those on essential services.

“Workers and the general public are therefore requested to come out en masse to give a rousing welcome to Mr. President and members of his entourage, as well as exhibit decorum, and traditional hospitality of the state on this auspicious visit.”

