FG Inaugurates Steering Committee for Proposed Ondo, Benin Ports

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government through the Ministry of Transportation has inaugurated a six-member Project Steering Committee for the proposed Ondo Deep Sea and Benin River Ports.

The inauguration was performed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ajani said that instituting a steering committee for the proposed projects is in furtherance of the federal government’s efforts to further decongest the Western Ports, as well as optimise the contributions of the maritime sector to the country’s economy.

The permanent secretary said the terms of reference for the committee is to provide guidance and direction on the projects and also facilitate necessary permits, clearance and approvals for the projects.

Ajani, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by the Director, Press/Public Relations of the Ministry, Henshaw Ogubike, stated that it will also be the responsibility of the committee to prepare the transaction for the minister to obtain the Federal Executive Council’s approval.

Members of the steering committee, the statement revealed, included the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, representatives of the Federal Ministries of Finance and Justice, National Inland Waterways, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission amongst others.

“The committee is to start work immediately,” Ajani said.