Ehui to Assume Role as IITA’s Director General August 1st, 2023

Gilbert Ekugbe

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Board of Trustees and CGIAR have announced the appointment of Dr. Simeon Ehui as its new Director General for IITA and Regional Director for Continental Africa for CGIAR.

According to a statement issued by IITA, in this role, Ehui will build on IITA and CGIAR’s proven track record of impact, working with teams and partners to improve livelihoods enhance food and nutrition security, increase employment, and preserve natural resources across Africa.

Ehui’s whose appointment is effective August 1, 2023, would mean that IITA’s Deputy Director General and Director for Research for Development (R4D), Dr. Bernard Vanlauwe, will serve as Director General in the interim.

Ehui, a national of Côte d’Ivoire, brings over 30 years’ experience in agriculture and sustainable development to the role. He joins IITA from the World Bank where he was Regional Director for Sustainable Development, providing vision, coherence, and focus for sustainable development in West and Central Africa. Dr. Ehui takes over the role from Dr. Nteranya Sanginga, who is retiring after 11 years of outstanding leadership.

“I am delighted to take up the role of IITA Director General and Regional Director, Continental Africa at CGIAR. Critical scientific research is essential at a time when poverty, hunger, and climate and biodiversity crises are escalating. Africa needs to enhance its potential to feed itself and make its food systems more resilient to climate change. I see myself as a broker across research-for-development among scientists, policy-makers, and economists and linking science with program implementation at the global, regional, and national levels,” Ehui said.

The Chair of IITA’s Board of Trustees, Christian Borgemeister, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Ehui as the eighth Director General of IITA and as CGIAR Regional Director for Continental Africa. He bringsto these roles apassion for IITA’s mission, proven leadership, and deep experience facilitating high-level policy discussions, cultivating major partnerships, and steering transformational projects. With his expertise and track record, Dr. Ehui is well positioned to be a transformative leader and guide IITA and CGIAR in Africa into the future.”