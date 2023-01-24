With the Suspension of Party Leaders, PDP Should Forget About 2023 Election, Says Ekiti APC Chieftain





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been told to jettison further preparations for the 2023 general election and work towards that of 2027.

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Niyi Ojo, stated this when he featured on Voice FM current affairs radio programme, ‘Setting The Agenda’, in Ado-Ekiti which was monitor by THISDAY.

Ojo, who is the spokesman for Cyril Fasuyi, one of the APC candidates for Ekiti North senatorial district, hinged his position on the recent suspension of some PDP candidates in Ekiti State over anti-party activities, saying the psychological effects of the disciplinary measure as made them non-starters in the game ahead.

He specifically asked that the main opposition kick out all characters polarising the party in their best interest.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the PDP Patrons in Ekiti State, Mr. Bola Agboola, explained that the absence of the PDP candidates from the event that brought the presence of their standard bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to Ekiti State forced the big stick to be wielded by the National Working Committee, and those affected should be prepared to bear the brunt.

Both speakers appealed to Ekiti State residents to use their individual parameters to vote wisely in the coming elections.