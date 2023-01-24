Wike: Amaechi, Cole Siphoned Money Meant for LGAs Devt

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the likes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, and former Governor Chibuike Amaechi of the state were not fit to rule the state, saying the duo allegedly siphoned money that could have been disbursed for the development of some local government areas in the state.

Wike alleged that Cole and Amaechi, denied the unmentioned LGAs development, stressing that they have been charged to court to defend the allegations.

Wike, who made the allegation, yesterday, at the campaign flag-off rally of the Rivers State PDP, held in Omuma Local Government Area, reiterated that, “The money that should have been used to develop Omuma and some other local governments of Rivers State was siphoned by Tonye Cole and his master. That’s is why we have charged them to court because we will not allow anybody who stole our money to come to power through backdoor.”

The governor insisted that such persons could not be allowed to preside over the state, saying Rivers people would deliver votes to those who have promised, fulfilled such promises and delivered projects.

He assured the people that Rivers State would be safer in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party governorship (PDP) candidate, Siminialayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The governor said the PDP governorship candidate and his running mate were seasoned technocrats with requisite experience about the workings of government, and have the capability to consolidate on the gains made already while continuing in the same development trajectory.

Wike recalled that when he asked Omuma people to vote for him as governor in 2015 and 2019, he made promises that have all been fulfilled in terms of delivering development projects to the area, and added that, he had come back to ask for electoral support from them for Fubara because such support would secure more infrastructural development for them.

Wike, who noted that this was the first time Rivers would be blessed with two technocrats, who have such wealth of experience and ready to steer the affairs of state, said many people have started to come to them with promises, thinking Rivers people had forgotten how they shared money meant for development when they had the opportunity to preside over the State affairs.