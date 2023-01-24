Police Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Nine Others in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mr. Paul Odama, has said that three suspected kidnappers have been killed while nine others were arrested at different operations in the state.

Odama said that the trio were killed during a shooting encounter between the men of the command and the kidnappers at their hideout at Balogun area, Bode-sadu in Moro Local Government Council of the state while preparing to lay siege on the residents of the area.

He said that “the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area mobilized vigilantes, hunters and police men and stormed the bush were they engaged the kidnappers.

“During exchange of gun-fire, three of the kidnappers were neutralised while two suspects Lagi Bala “M” and Iliasu Idris “M” were arrested.”

He added that “during the incident, three locally made guns were recovered while the arrested suspects confessed to be kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

“The suspected kidnappers also confessed to be responsible for the series of kidnapping cases in Malete and Shao area of Kwara State

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the remaining members of the kidnapping gang, while the two arrested suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Similarly, the police commissioner, Mr. Odama, said that the men of the command have arrested another five suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the people of Eiyenkorin area of the state.

He said that “on 21/1/2023 at about 14.00 hrs, the divisional police officer of Eiyenkorin Division, with vigilante and local hunters in carrying out the directive of the commissioner of police regarding a zero tolerance for kidnapping, they stormed the Eyenkorin thick forest to search the hide-outs of kidnappers.

“In the shooting encounter with the suspected kidnappers sighted in the bush, some suspects escaped with bullets injuries, while some were arrested.”

He added: “At about 1600hrs of 21/01/2023, an information was received that one suspected Fulani man was seen with bullet wounds inside the bush within Eyenkorin, policeman traced and arrested the suspect, during interrogation the suspect confessed to be a member of a kidnapping syndicates that specializes in kidnapping people around Eyenkorin Oko-Olowo axis.

Odama also said that “in another successful operation based on an actionable intelligence that some suspected kidnappers who were believed to be responsible for kidnapping around the axis were sighted

“The police quickly mobilided vigilante and local hunters and headed to the area.

“Two of the kidnappers by name, Mr. Yau Alhaji Anta and Mr. Idris Alhaji Auta were arrested.

“The suspects confessed to be responsible for the kidnap of the two kidnapped victims in Oluwalose community, Oko-olowo, one Alhaji Tunde Buhari and one Muhammed Mecho.

“When brought together, the victim identified one of the suspects as one of his abductors.

“The suspects would soon be charged to court after investigation”.