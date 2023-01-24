LG Boss Escapes Death, Councilor Killed as Bandits Raid Niger LGAs

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Council, of Niger state Alhaji Akilu Ishyaku Kuta narrowly escaped being killed when gunmen ambushed him on his way to Minna from Kuta his local government headquarters on Sunday.

However one of the newly elected councilors representing Allawa ward in the local government was not lucky as he was killed by the gunmen.

The bandits, according to reports, between Saturday and Sunday wreaked havoc in three local government areas of the state, Shiroro, Munya and Paikoro, injuring many of the villagers apart from rustling their cattles and making away with food stored in bans.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the Co-Convener of the Concerned Shiroro Youths Mr. Abubakar Yussuf Kokki, said the bandits operated for several hours in the affected areas without any hindrance.

“Just yesterday in broad daylight, a number of communities were attacked in Shiroro local government, Egwa a suburb of Kuta, along Kuta-Gwada road came under siege with attendant consequences” Kokki said in the statement adding that the terrorists barricaded the road which passes through the town and carried out their heinous operations unhindered and uninterrupted.

“During the invasion, which lasted for hours, vehicular movements were brought to a standstill while they shoot guns sporadically into the air. Shiroro Local Government Council Chairman, Hon. Akilu Isyaku Kuta while enroute to Minna narrowly escaped the attack as his vehicle was hit by bullets.

“At the end, they succeeded in killing about three people as well as rustling many herds of cattle.”

Kokki noted that Chiri, Kadna, Kam, Vemu and other adjoining villages along Zumba-Gwada road also tasted the bitter side of the dreaded criminals as they unleashed mayhem on anyone at sight.”

In addition he said parts of Munya local government especially villages such as Guni, Tsohon Kabula, Zazzaga, Chibani and other adjoining villages are no longer at peace” adding that “ all the villages and many others are reported to have been sacked by the marauding terrorists.”

“At present, the situation is very tense as there is palpable panic among the inhabitants of the affected areas. People are seriously apprehensive about the ugly development, endlessly unsettled and full with uncertainties.”

Kokki pleaded with the “government and relevant stakeholders to brace up by setting the necessary machinery in motion to bring the situation under control” insisting that “Government at all levels need to restore people’s confidence by evolving permanent, lasting and sustainable strategies that will forestall future occurrence.”

When contacted the Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs Mr Emmanuel Umar neither confirmed nor deny the story but said: “ I have been under intense pressure.”

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for confirmation of the story.