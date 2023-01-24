Group Urges Aggrieved PDP Govs to Endorse Obi for President

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



As the five aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commonly referred to as G-5 Governors continue to keep their supporters guessing on their preferred presidential candidate, a group in the south-east zone has urged them to endorse the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

The group under the aegis of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders(COSEYL) said the G5 governors would be writing their names in gold by throwing their weight behind the former Anambra governor.

The G5 governors – Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde – have been at loggerheads with their party and have been demanding that the PDP National Chairman should step down.

For months now the G5 also known as integrity governors have been hinting on the possibility of adopting a presidential candidate other than Atiku Abubakar, their party’s candidate.

But COSEYL in a statement signed by its president-general, Goodluck Ibem, said the five governors should wait no more to announce their preferred candidate for the February 25 presidential poll, adding that Obi should get their nod.

“The G5 Governors should think about the legacy they will leave and live true to the promise to endorse a presidential candidate that will make Nigeria better than he met it,” the group said.

“Peter Obi is vibrant, effective, efficient, effectual, intelligent, competent and versatile. The greatest legacy that the G5 governors will leave, will be to support Mr Peter Obi that understands the urgency of now,” COSEYL said.

According to the group, Obi’s rivals in the presidential race have nothing to offer the nation since they, “are simply driven by the desire to fulfill an ‘age-long ambition’ with a primary aim of looting of our commonwealth for themselves, families and cronies.”

“An endorsement of Peter Obi will resolve the contradictions in favour of the forces of good, of patriotism, of progress, development and growth,” COSEYL said, adding that

Peter Obi as president will knit the fabrics of our democracy and restore the dignity of Nigerians both at home and abroad.”

COSEYL, which claims to be the apex sociopolitical youth organisation in the south-east also reminded the G5 governors that, “the Nigerian people, the youths and women alike are saying that they want Mr. Peter Obi as their president come 2023” hence they should listen to the voice of the people.”

It added: “We want the G5 Governors to know that the urgency of now is profoundly manifest in the agitation of the youths for a new Nigeria come 2023.

“Nigerians are saying that they want Nigeria to be handed over to a competent, agile, strong and passionate leader whose capacity to govern will not be the subject of medical analysis or conspiracy theories.

“We urge the G5 Governors to show courage, candour and capacity to redeem our dear nation that collapsed under the present administration by endorsing Mr. Peter for President come 2023.”