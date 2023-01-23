Recutt International Harps on Youth Empowerment Through Information 

Kayode Tokede

Recutt International, a Jide Akinnyemi foundation is advocating youth empowerment by providing adequate information and orientation needed to thrive in the global village.

The United States of America-based Nigerian entrepreneur who is also the convener of the Building Lives through Orientation, Certainty and Knowledge initiative, said “Lack of information and orientation was a problem when we started in America, so we had to put the right information out there and teach the youths how to use the available resources.

“After we had done that in America and succeeded, we realised that the people in Nigeria also needed this.

Speaking recently at a media conference with the theme: Providing orientation for Youths and sustainable solutions for Entrepreneurs, Akinyemi who is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Akinyemi Resources Group (TARG), said his plan is to empower and re-orientate young Nigerians with the right information and connecting them to investors ready to assist with funds.

According to him, “With the right information, you can take advantage and maximize the privileges of living in a global village. You can be living in Nigeria and be working in a multinational company in America, you don’t have to leave this country.

“You can attend a booth camp some of which are free and as long as you can do the job you are given, they will give it to you as paid employment, but a lot of people don’t know this because they don’t have access to information.

“So, we will be partnering with both private and public offices to give Nigerian youths the opportunity they need. We all can contribute our quota in making the world a better place. We need to empower the youths by changing their mindset. Many of them believe that Nigeria cannot work; but I believe the country can work.”