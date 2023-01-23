 ONE DOWN, NINE TO GO

Antony Aumann, a religious studies and philosophy professor found two students were cheating by using ChatGPT and when asked they admitted their guilt.

This seems an unusual case in that they were double cheating. The first case was by using the software to do their assignments, but the second was that they had obviously not listened to any of the content they were taught as Catholics have Commandment nine – thou shalt not lie and I am sure all of the other faiths and philosophies have a similar respect for honesty. They had clearly not learnt the course content or observed it.

It seems they may have missed the main messages that they were taught and I wonder how many other of the 10 commandments or their equivalents they have broken.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia