Ogun Declares Tuesday, Wednesday Work-free for PVC Collection

James Sowole in Abeokuta

 Ogun Government has declared Tuesday, January 24 and Wednesday, January  25 as work-free days for workers in the state public service to enable them collect their permanent voter cards(PVCs) .

This is contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, yesterday  in Abeokuta.

Somorin said that the work-free days were declared following the extension of PVCs collection till January 29 by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved Tuesday, 24th and Wednesday, 25th January as work-free days to enable public servants collect their PVCs from their respective local governments.

“The governor enjoined executive members of public markets and private establishments to allow flexibility in their schedules, for residents to use the opportunity to visit INEC offices or collection centres where they registered to collect their PVCs,” he said.

According to him, since voting is a civic responsibility, all eligible citizens must be allowed to exercise their rights to choose who governs them.

