Bwacha Donates N250m Auditorium to Ministry

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has donated a 1,000-seater auditorium worth N250 million to the Holiness Revival Ministry Worldwide in Jalingo.

The auditorium, which is situated at Mayogwoi in the centre of the state capital, had hitherto been an event centre owned by the senator who represents Taraba South in the red chamber.

Bwacha, who is also a pastor in the ministry, told journalists on Sunday that he was inspired by the Holy Spirit to donate the facility to the ministry, just as he promised to erect a residence for the Taraba State coordinator of ministry within the premises.

He disclosed that he had been a member of the ministry since 2012, when he became born again, just as he noted that the ministry is inter-denominational meant to revive Holiness among Christians.

Bwacha, who delivered a sermon titled “The purpose of Life” at the event, noted that he never planned to publicise the donation of the facility, but the decision was spontaneous and was led by the Holy Spirit to make the public announcement.

According to him, “The donation is not meant to be publicised. I would have done it via a written notification to the leadership of the ministry but I was led by the Holy Spirit to make it public. As a matter of fact, it was when the Holy Spirit asked me to do so that I discussed it with my wife who also gave her consent. But to God be the glory.”

The announcement of the donation threw the entire auditorium into a frenzy as all those present at the service, including the aged, went into a wild jubilation that lasted for several minutes.

Quoting copiously from the scriptures in his sermon, the politician turned pastor stated that the primary purpose of living is to serve God and live a holy life, adding that the mission of the ministry is to prove that it is very possible to live a Holy life as Christians.