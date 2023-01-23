Abia APC: We’re Ready to Receive Tinubu with Mega Rally in Umuahia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has concluded arrangements to hold a “mother of all rallies” for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu is scheduled to arrive in Umuahia on Tuesday January 24, 2023 to flag off his presidential campaign in Abia as well as the governorship campaign of the party’s flag bearer, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Chairman of Abia APC, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu told journalists at a news conference that the party was poised to stage “mother of all rallies” to demonstrate its strength, mass appeal and readiness to take power in Abia.

“We want our people to come out and be a part of the making of a new Nigeria. We want Abia to be part of the success story of APC,” he said.

Ononogbu said that the wave of Obedient sentiment would not in any affect the electoral chances of APC in Abia as the main Abia opposition party has the numbers and overwhelming support to win the 2023 poll.

“We are disciplined people and we believe in party supremacy. So, we will vote for our party’s candidates,” he said, adding, “APC has done well for the South East even when we didn’t vote for the ruling party.”

“It is high time our people started identifying at the national level,” he added.

In his remarks, the Director General of Ikechi Emenike Campaign Organisation, Chief Uche Ogboso, said that the people of Abia must understand the need for change in the state as the ruling party has run the state down.

“Abia is in a sorry state. The clueless government of Okezje Ikpeazu has further heightened the clamour for change in Abia,” he said.

The campaign DG said that Abia APC was well prepared for the 2023 poll because “we have left nothing undone in our campaigns and the mega rally will speak for itself”.

The Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Abia, Major Gen Charles Okoro(rtd)) announced that the state government has approved the use of Umuahia Township Stadium for the APC mega rally. He commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for the gesture.

He said that the entire Abia APC “is eagerly waiting for the party’s presidential campaign team and every loose end in the preparations would be tightened before the D-Day.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is coming to Abia to give us the Gospel of APC which we will take to the grassroots of Abia,” he said.