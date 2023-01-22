Varsity Student Commits Suicide in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A 300 level student of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), Joseph Oluwapelumi has allegedly committed suicide at his off-campus apartment at Aule area, in Akure South Local Government Area, Ondo State.

THISDAY findings revealed yesterday that Oluwapelumi, a student from the Department of Industrial Design at the institution, was alleged to have taken his life by hanging for reasons connected to depression and financial constraints.

Findings further revealed that his colleagues in the early hours of Saturday went to his room and discovered it was locked.

After several calls without response, according to findings, his colleagues broke the door. When they entered the room, his lifeless body was discovered hanging with the buckets with which he used to aid the act.

Some of his neighbours who did not want their names mentioned, said Oluwapelumi (a.k.a Black) was a humorous and playful person who never entered into arguments or fight with anyone when he was alive.

On his Facebook page, THISDAY gathered, the deceased, who was an entrepreneur that makes self initiated designer wears with the brand “Tart Angle” contained post on suicidal thoughts, while several of his posts revealed messages in which he was requesting financial help to enable him run his business.

Meanwhile, aside the statement from the Student Union Body of FUTA, the school authorities are yet to make an official statement on the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mrs Funmi Omisanya-Odunlami, confirmed that development.

The police spokesman noted that the corpse of the FUTA student had been deposited at the mortuary while investigation would start on the incident.