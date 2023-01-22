Olori Sekinat Elegushi’s Homily

No amount of words is enough to express the unconditional love of a mother. A mother’s love is a peaceful and powerful force to be reckoned with.

A true mother’s love and affection were recently on display at the palace of Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom when the elegant Olori Sekinat Elegushi took the centre stage to celebrate the New Year party with over 200 children from within her kingdom and its environs through her Quality and Selfless Empowerment Foundation.

The annual New Year party is one of Olori’s humanitarian programmes for residents in the community, particularly the indigents. The children, who had a quality time of entertainment, amusement and merriment, also received different items including school bags, writing materials, lunch boxes, water bottles, snacks and toys.

In her remarks, Olori Elegushi thanked God on behalf of the children for keeping them alive and healthy to witness another year. She advised them to be focused, and disciplined and shun all forms of social vices, to make their parents and the country proud.

She thanked her husband and patron of the foundation as well as other trustees for their support and for also spending time with the children and equally thanked the International Women Society (IWS) and other organisations for their partnership and collaboration.