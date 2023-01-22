Nigerian Idol Returns for Eighth Season

MultiChoice Nigeria recently announced the commencement of the singing competition Nigerian Idol with a call for online auditions.

Over 40,000 entries were received last season with 12 contestants making it to the live show.

“Season eight promises to be bigger and more entertaining than other seasons,” said Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola. “Last year, after a fierce battle between Progress and Zadok, the former emerged as the winner, and we are looking for more talents who will pack the heat the way our contestants in season seven did.”

The Nigerian Idol season eight winner will walk away with a N30 million cash prize, among other rewards and the season is expected to debut in April.