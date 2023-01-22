Methodist Prelate Laments Worsening Insecurity, Seeks Credible Elections

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





The Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Aba yesterday lamented worsening insecurity and economic hardship, which he said, had put the country in a horrible situation.

Consequently, the prelate challenged Nigerians to vote for credible leaders, who could change the fortune of Nigerians during the 2023 general election.

He made these remarks at a session with journalists shortly after he inaugurated the Diocese of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, yesterday.

At the session, the prelate explained that the current situation in the country needed credible leaders that would change what he described as the bad situation for the better.

Aba lamented that Nigerians had not had it so bad in the past like what was happening currently in terms of worsening insecurity and economic hardship under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), calling for change in government.

He also noted that it was high time for Nigerians to come together and vote only credible leaders that would unite the people and enthrone peace in the forthcoming general election.

He said: “Nigeria is the only country we have. So, I call on Nigerians to vote only credible leaders who will take us to the next level of a better Nigeria. As we go to the poll in this year’s general election, let everybody have the fear of God and vote credible leaders that will take Nigeria to a better country.

“It has never been so bad like this in terms of insecurity, in terms of brotherly love when suddenly the devil entered and changed our minds to be enemies of ourselves.

“It is not supposed to be so. We must come together as a people and say to ourselves ‘enough is enough,” the prelate said.

He, however, concluded by calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for a peaceful election as they go to the polls by February this year.