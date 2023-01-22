Lalong’s Turn for Blunders at APC Rally

POLITICAL NOTES

That some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have lost every sense of direction on their electioneering has become a subject of debates. Everywhere they go to it is one form of blunder or the other. Another case in point was when at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, Kwara State, last Tuesday, the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, appealed to Nigerians to allow Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria because it was his turn to chop (slang for eat).

He said Tinubu has done good for the party and deserves a regard (chop), adding that if you chop alone, you will die alone.

“If you do me good, I’ll do you good. If you do good on the other side, we’ll do good on this side. That is Emi Lokan. Is that not Emi Lokan?”, he asked party supporters. Asiwaju has done good. It is his turn, it is your turn, it is our turn. If you chop alone, you will die alone. He didn’t chop alone; so, it is his turn to chop. And that is why Emi Lokan is very important”, the governor said.

Not many Nigerians were shocked at the comments by Lalong at a campaign rally. The Plateau State governor’s comments were not only a blunder, but complete embarrassment.

Little wonder the comments unsettled the party’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, who was standing near Lalong. The former Borno State governor called the attention of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and muttered something to him.

Rather than telling Nigerians how they will fix the non-existent power, tackle insecurity, the country’s rising debt profile, poor healthcare, education and other myriad of challenges confronting the country, all some of the party’s leaders are concerned about are bizarre and mundane things.

In several reactions, Nigerians say Lalong’s bizarre speech suggests the APC was seeking to retain the presidency for pecuniary gains.

“At this point, the choice is yours. It will be a national disgrace if this set of people is handed over the affairs of this nation”, @SammyKing tweeted.