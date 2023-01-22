  • Sunday, 22nd January, 2023

Fintiri Promises to Construct Road Linking Nigeria, Cameroun

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri yesterday promised to construct road from Vinoklang via Pariya, Wuruboki to Malabu in Girei and Fufore Local Government Areas (LGAs) which are border towns linking Nigeria and Cameroun together.

Fintiri, currently seeking re-election, added that the road construction would strengthen bilateral relationship and synergy in fighting insecurity in the border communities because most Adamawa people had relatives in the Republic of Cameroun.

He made the disclosure during his campaign rally at Pariya, a community in Fufore Local Government Area and also the stronghold of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP)

At the campaign rally, Fintiri said considering the significance of the road in boosting businesses and the Internal Generated Revenue for the state, the state government needed to prioritise its reconstruction.

But the governor regretted that an important federal road was neglected for years, adding that the state government under him “has resolved to construct the road if reflected.”

 He reminded the people to continue to put faith in the PDP and vote all candidates of the main opposition party for easy collaboration from the top to bottom.

Fintiri also canvassed votes for the presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who happened to be an indigene of Adamawa.

If eventually elected, according to the governor, the former vice president will bring a lot of development to the state.

During the campaign rallies, the governor also reminded the people how his administration fulfilled all the promises he made in 2019.

He mentioned security; education, health and infrastructure, among others, had received utmost priority of the government.

