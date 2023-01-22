Double Celebration for Communication Wizard, Steve Omojafor

To many, January 6 of every year is like any ordinary day in their lives. But this is not so for Nigerian businessman and veteran advertising expert, Sir Steve Omojafor, Chairman of STB-McCann. For him, the day is always worth celebrating, as it signifies the beginning of his earthly sojourn.

The marketing communication expert clocked 77 this year and as such, provided another opportunity to celebrate the man whom many have drunk from his fountain of knowledge and are today ‘irokos’ of sorts in the nation’s thriving marketing communication industry.

As gathered the day was a double celebration for the expert as it was also his wedding anniversary. That day, 47 years ago, he married his lovely wife, Mojisola, so the anniversary was tagged ‘777!’

It was disclosed that a thanksgiving mass was held at his home in Osborne Estate, Ikoyi, followed by a very well-attended reception that had a six-man Jazz Band with exquisite cuisine and exotic drinks, in good measure.

Omojafor, a thoroughbred marketing communications professional, mentor, author, statesman and servant of God is a man of many colourful parts. His career spanned through the Daily Times of Nigeria (1972) as Sub-Editor and then into advertising – first at Lintas Limited, before the joint formation of Rosabel Advertising Limited and finally MD/CEO of STB-McCann Lagos. He is now retired but remains the Group Chairman and Regional Consultant.

A man with a deep love for humanity, Omojafor remains involved with numerous NGOs and community development projects.

Honoured by the Pope many years ago as Papal Knight Commander of the Catholic Church, he is also Chairman, the Board of Trustees of Augustine University in Epe, Lagos State.

Asked three values he treasures most in life, he said: A Good Name, Integrity, Equity and Fairness.