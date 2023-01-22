ARISE Fashion Week Holds 20th Edition February 2

*Designers on parade include, Ajabeng, Ameer by Ameer, Awa Meité, Bianca Saunders, BLOKE, Éki Kéré, Fruché, Hudayya, I.N Official, Ituen Basi, Joy Meribe, Kadiju, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mariya Sanusi, NiNiE, NKWO, Pepper Row, Selam Fessahaye, Syari Bespoke, T.I Nathan, Tiffany Amber, UNI FORM, Vicnate, XULY. Bët and Ziva Lagos

Vanessa Obioha

The organisers of ARISE Fashion Week have concluded arrangements to host the 20th edition of the event with the theme, ‘Arise Fashion Week & Jazz Festival: Future Forward’.



The event, which will be held in Lagos from February 2 to 4, 2023, would showcase exceptional designers from Africa and Africans in diaspora over an array of jazz-themed performances.



According to a statement, it would be a celebration of African design and its progression over the years, as well as ARISE’s role in championing musical and design talents from the continent and beyond.



The 2023 edition would feature a diverse set of world-class designers, namely: Ajabeng, Ameer by Ameer, Awa Meité, Bianca Saunders, BLOKE, Éki Kéré, Fruché, Hudayya, I.N Official, and Ituen Basi.



Others are: Joy Meribe, Kadiju, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mariya Sanusi, NiNiE, NKWO, Pepper Row, Selam Fessahaye, Syari Bespoke, T.I Nathan, Tiffany Amber, UNI FORM, Vicnate, XULY.Bët and Ziva Lagos.



Since its inception in 2007, the pioneering fashion event, which has been held under various names. They are ARISE Magazine Fashion Week, ARISE Africa Fashion Week, and ultimately ARISE Fashion Week, which returned to Lagos in 2018 following a six-year break. Previous editions have been held in Lagos, Abuja, New York, London, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Washington, D.C., and Dubai.



The ARISE Fashion Week runway has been graced by some of the most iconic models globally, including Naomi Campbell, Alec Wek, Grace Jones, Oluchi Onweagba, Bethann Hardison, Tyson Beckford, Alton Mason, Imaan Hammam, Davidson Obennebo and Nyagua Ruea.

Global superstars such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Wizkid, Asa, Solange and Mary J. Blige have performed for its prestigious audience.