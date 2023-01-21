 Three Benue House of Assembly Members in Ghastly Accident

George Okoh in Makurdi



Three members of the Benue State House of Assembly have been hospitalized after their car in the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, was involved in a ghastly accident along Ado/Okpokwu Road in the state.

The Assembly members and the governor were on their way to campaign for the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday when the accident occurred.

Among those injured were Hon. William Ortyom, member Benue State House of Assembly representing Guma State Constituency, Hon. Geoffrey Agbatse of Gwer-East State Constituency and Hon. Sugh Abanyi of Kwande West State Constituency.

Eyewitness said a bus which they were travelling in skidded off the road and hit another upcoming car.

The occupants were rescued and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Reacting to the accident, Governor Ortom who described the accident as unfortunate expressed appreciation to God that it was not fatal and there was no casualty recorded.

The governor, who spoke shortly after he visited the General Hospital, Igumale, where the victims were being treated, directed that they be moved to Otukpo and Makurdi for greater medical attention.

He used the moment to caution all drivers on the campaign train to exercise caution while moving in convoy.