Stakeholders Laud NSSF on World School Athletics Trials

The two-day World School Athletics Trials organised by the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) has been concluded in Abeokuta, Ogun State, with stakeholders lauding the event which provided participants with opportunity to showcase their talents.

Over 1,300 participant from primary and secondary schools across 24 states, including Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and host, Ogun participated in the trials to select Nigeria’s contingent for the 2023 World School Athletics Championships holding later in the year.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) also hailed NSSF for the smooth organisation of the trials which they believed would help to unearth talents for the country.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa and Secretary General of NOC, Tunde Popoola were particularly impressed with the turnout of teams from more than 20 states, while hoping that athletes from the trials would be nurtured to become world stars.

While some of the students will represent the country in Turkey in June/July, others will have opportunity to compete with their counterparts across the globe when the Nigerian flag is hoisted in Brazil at the International School Sport Federation Gymnasiade for under 15 boys and girls in August.

At the finals of the event held on Thursday at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, dignitaries, administrators and officials lauded the performance of the athletes and expressed optimism that the country will do well at the international championships.

The World Athletics Trials featured track and field events with competitors in Under 12, Under 15 and Under 18 showcasing their talent. President of the Nigeria School Sport Federation, Olabisi Joseph stated that students selected from the event will begin camping ahead of the country’s participation at the global events.

The NSSF President commended Ogun State Government for hosting the World School Athletics Trials. She also lauded the support of stakeholders to the successful staging of the two-day championship.

Joseph, who is also the Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, urged government, corporate organiations and well-meaning individuals to support the body in sponsoring the athletes to Turkey, stating that the NSSF will commence preparations in earnest in order to ensure that the athletes excel at the ISF organized competitions.

Events competed for at the NSSF World School Athletics Trials 100meters, 200meters 400meters, 800meters, 1500meters, 3000meters, Long Jump, High Jump, Discuss and Shot Put for boys and girls.