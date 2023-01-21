Only Tinubu Can Fix Nigeria’s Economic Issues, Says APC Chieftain

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A chieftains of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ikole-Ekiti and former commissioner at the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Chief John Olumuyiwa Filani has expressed concern about Nigeria’s poor economic situation, adding that only the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu can fix it.

Specifically, he appealed to the electorate in the country to trust the APC presidential candidate, in providing practical solutions to myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Filani who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Friday explained said it was worrisome that the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari had failed in its promises to the country, especially in the area of the economy, adding that Nigerians are daily subjected to harsh economic policies by the government.

The APC chieftain said as a politician he felt frustrated with the way things were going in Nigeria and could not afford to sit on the fence, hence the need to justify his conviction on leadership qualities of Tinubu.

Filani who expressed his worries, added that, “As a politician, I felt quite frustrated with the way things were going in this country. The political situation in Nigeria especially 2023 presidential election calls for concern in which one cannot continue to sit on the fence, hence I feel I should add my own views and as well justify my conviction on the leadership qualities of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He stated further that the APC presidential candidate was better than other candidates.

The Ikole-Ekiti born politician admitted that though the ruling party might not have done well in some areas but optimistic that Tinubu would redeem the image of the party.

According to him, ” I am not happy with the ways things are going in the country, especially the issue of fuel scarcity because Nigerians are suffering and frustrated. I am a discipline man, that is why people see me being controversial most times.

“I did a SWOT analysis on the four leading presidential candidates and I came out to say that the four of them are equal to the task. Having said that, at least, Tinubu has an edge over the remaining three. He will emerge the winner because he is the most qualified and experienced.

” Tinubu if elected will change some of the policies of the Buhari administration. Most of the promises APC made in 2019, they have let Nigeria down. Tinubu will change some of these policies.

“He can’t do it now because he is just a leader of the party and not the president. Give Tinubu that chance to become president and I am convinced some of these policies will be reviewed for the betterment of this country.

” I am not a happy man seeing what is happening across the country in all sectors. We are in complete darkness; I am not happy with the APC.

“What they promised in 2019 they have not fulfilled it. I am not advocating for APC but the personality of Tinubu. It is only unfortunate that Tinubu is in APC but he is the only one capable and competent for the job.

“I know his contributions towards the end of military rule in Nigeria. I know exactly what he can do and whatever he says , he will definitely do it,” he added.