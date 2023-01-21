Murdered Catholic Priest Achi’s Remains Interred

Bennett Oghifo



The charred remains of Very Reverend Father Isaac Achi, who was killed by suspected terrorists that invaded his home and burnt it down along with his lifeless body, has been buried in Minna, Niger State.

The burial, which took place yesterday at the St. Michael Catholic Church grounds in Minna, was witnessed by family and friends of the late priest, who poured encomiums on him for his good works.

In his eulogy, the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Reverend Bulus Yohanna, said Rev. Fr Achi was “very generous to all” as well as a problem solver.

Very Rev. Samuel Gwimi, Dean in the Catholic Institute of West Africa, Catholic University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said Achi’s gruesome murder was shocking, stating “we’re still searching for answers to the killing.”

Gwimi challenged the government and security agents to go after Achi’s assailants and to put in place mechanisms to prevent such a dastardly act in future.

There will be no hiding place for the murderers of Rev. Fr. Achi said Umar Bago, a close friend of the late priest,stating, “I pray that those who perpetrate this are apprehended. God will not let them escape what they have done.”

Bago, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Niger State, said the insecurity issues in the state would soon be over, “as solutions and strategies are developed to stop those perpetrating these crimes.”

“This is a sad moment for our community, the state and Nigeria. Today, Nigerians have become endangered species. The only way we have to do this is to ensure that the security infrastructure is completely overhauled,” said the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa.