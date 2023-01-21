Karate Organisation Unveils Idris Olorunnimbe as Patron

In recognition of his sterling qualities and positive contribution to the society, Group Chief Executive Officer of Temple Company, Idris Olorunnimbe, has been honoured with a Black Belt by Kishikan Ryu Martial Arts College (KRMAC) and unveiled as Patron.

The award was presented at a private ceremony at the Lekki, Lagos office of the founder of foremost creative agency, Temple Company, owners of the top production outfit, Ogidi Studios.

Speaking about the award, Shian Paschal Mac-Brown, President and Head Instructor, KRMAC, noted that the selection of awardees of the Shodan Black Belt was for people who have distinguished themselves. The Karate coach also unveiled Idris Olorunnimbe as Patron of Kishikan Ryu Martial Arts College (KRMAC), joining other distinguished personalities to help drive the impact of martial arts in the society.

He disclosed, “As an organisation, we are very proud to award the rank of Shodan First Dan Black Belt to our most distinguished sponsor, Mr Idris Olorunnimbe. In Karate, Shodan is awarded to a person who has mastered the basics of the art and we view Mr Olorunnimbe as most eminently qualified for the honorary award of the rank not because he is a practitioner of the art but he has demonstrated certain virtues like vision, discipline, civic responsibilities and consistent success which are in line with our ethos and practice.”

Kishikan Ryu Martial Arts College is a foremost Shitoryu Karate College with footprints across public, as well as private Nigerian institutions working with children and teenagers to help them achieve peak physical and mental health. Through Karate, KRMAC hopes to “instill discipline, strong moral character and leadership skills.” The organisation has produced several national and international karate champions some of whom are based in Nigeria and the Diaspora. It has also worked in capacity development with the Nigerian Police Force, National Youth Service Corps and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In 2022, Olorunnimbe drew plaudits for his role as Project Director in the successfully held 26th Nigerian University Games (NUGA), hosted by his Alma Mata, University of Lagos (UNILAG). The creative industry leader was pivotal in what is now