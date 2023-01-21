Follow National Trend by Voting Atiku/Okowa, Saraki Tells Kwara North

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, has urged the people of Kwara North to follow national trend by voting massively for the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in the February 25th presidential election.

Saraki, who said this on his tour of Kwara North on Thursday and Friday where he spent two days meeting with leaders and stakeholders from the senatorial district in Edu and Patigi local government areas of the state noted that, “Atiku/Okowa remains the choice of the entire North West, North East and North Central regions and that Kwara North should not be different.”

According to the statement issued by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki said Kwara North and the entire Kwara State should vote overwhelmingly for the PDP presidential candidate because they stand to gain more from Atiku presidency.

He noted that no presidential candidate has the experience and the policy clarity of the PDP presidential candidate aimed at tackling the problems of insecurity, economic crisis, youth unemployment, and the disunity in the various sections of the country.

Speaking further, Saraki particularly urged Kwara Northerners and the entire Kwara electorate to vote for all candidates of the PDP including its governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaib Yaman, in the forthcoming elections.

He said of all the political parties in the state, it was only the PDP that nominated its governorship candidate from Kwara North in the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.

He, therefore, asked the people of the region to reciprocate this gesture by delivering overwhelming votes for Yaman and other candidates of the party.

“It is time for Kwara North to fulfill its promise of total support for the only party that gives the region its governorship ticket. With your son as governor of the state, Kwara North will attract more attention in the areas of infrastructural development, provision of jobs and creation of wealth.

“Before the 2019 general elections, the propaganda the APC pushed out was that the PDP deliberately did not want to develop Kwara North. The APC promised infrastructure projects in Baruten, Patigi, Kaiama, Edu and other areas but almost four years after they got to power, they have not initiated any new or significant project in any part of Kwara North.

“In fact, they abandoned the ones initiated by the PDP. So, what is on ground in the district today is what the PDP initiated. I can assure you that the PDP is back to rehabilitate the declining facilities and build new ones across the entire region.

“That is why the PDP also painstakingly selected a competent, capable, committed and hard working candidate for the office of governor, among the lot that equally have good credentials and capacity,” he said.

Speaking in the local dialect, the PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi, promised the people that he will apply prudence, creativity, fairness and good vision to develop Kwara North and all parts of the state.

He promised to be a hands-on governor who will work round the clock to make a positive difference in the lives of the people, adding that he will not be a ‘Promise and Fail’ governor like the incumbent.

In their separate remarks, Kwara North leaders and stakeholders pledged to deliver bulk votes for Atiku, Yaman and all candidates of the PDP from the district.