Buhari to Inaugurate Landmark Projects in Lagos

Segun James





President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos State between January 23-24, on a two-day working visit to inaugurate projects undertaken by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

President Buhari will open five iconic projects between his arrival and departure on Monday, January 23 and Tuesday, January 24.

The projects slated for inauguration are the Lekki Deep Sea Port; the 32-metric tons per hour Lagos Rice Mill; the 18.75-kilometre six-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, and the iconic Lagos Blue Line rail project.

The President will also open a private sector project, the MRS Lubricant factory, in Apapa.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this while addressing reporters on the government’s plans for the President’s visit.

Omotoso said: “As you are well aware, this will be Mr. President’s first official visit to Lagos State since assumption of office by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat. To this end, we have tagged the President’s visit ‘A Festival of Project Commissioning’.

“Mr. President is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Monday, January 23, via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, where he will be received by Governor Sanwo-Olu, top government officials and dignitaries. There will be a short ceremony, which will include a cultural display, presentation of a bouquet and inspection of a guard of honour by the special guest.

“Thereafter, Mr. Governor will lead the guest to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr. President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu, is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. There will be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr. Governor and other guests.

“The President is then expected to drive through and commission the newly constructed Eleko Junction to Epe Road project before departing for the Lagos Rice Mill in Imota. He will take a tour of the Rice Mill – a solid testimony to the Lagos State Government’s readiness to bridge the deficit in local rice production.

“We all know that Lagos is known for its remarkable hospitality and conviviality. These attributes will be on display in the evening of Monday January 23 during the state banquet to be organised in honour of our guest. Mr. Governor and his spouse, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, will lead other dignitaries to give President Muhammadu Buhari a befitting Lagos welcome. There will be musical performances and other forms of entertainment to make the evening a very memorable one for Mr. President and all the invited guests.

“On day two (January 24), Mr. President will commission the MRS Lubricant factory, a private sector project in Apapa. He will depart Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning. The John Randle Museum, a bold attempt to curate our history and culture, will afford the President an opportunity to interact with art enthusiasts, curators, historians and academia, and students who have been invited to the programme.

“After that, Mr. President will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail Project in Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him. At the Blue Line Terminal, Mr. President will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. He will also commission the Phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back, before departing for Abuja.”

To ensure Lagosians are not prevented from attending their businesses, there will be traffic restriction on the first day, between 6a.m. and 3p.m., while some roads will be closed on the second day, and alternative routes provided for motorists.

Omotoso was supported by Commissioner for Transport Frederic Oladeinde, Special Advisers to the governor, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure) and Femi Martins (Tourism, Arts and Culture), General Manager of the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) Abimbola Akinajo, and Permanent Secretaries, Mrs. Oyinade Nathan-Mash (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Femi Osayintolu (LASEMA).

Meanwhile, the state government has announced that traffic will be restricted on the fixed date for the inauguration.

In a statement released by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Oladeinde assured that alternative routes have been mapped out as well as the deployment of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA to manage traffic flow during the two-day visit.

Explaining the routes that would be manned by the LASTMA personnel, the commissioner stated that; on the First day which is Monday 23rd, movement around Lagos Rice Mill, Imota in Ikorodu, and the Lekki Deep Port Sea axis will be restricted.

While on the Second day which is Tuesday, January 24, movement around Eko Hotels and Suites, Ahmadu Bello Way, J-Randle through to Broad Street and Outer Marina will be diverted from 6.00a.m. to 3.00p.m.

Pleading with motorists for their cooperation, Oladeinde highlighted the alternative routes made available as options for motorists depending on the desired destinations. The options according to the movement plan will have motorists diverted from Ahmadu Bello Way, Ademola Adetokunbo and Akin Adesola Street to Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge), to Alfred Rewane Road to connect their desired destinations.

While motorists that are Onikan bound from Ozumba Mbadiwe and Bonny Camp are enjoined to make use of Falomo Bridge (Five Cowries Bridge) or Awolowo Road. The Transport Commissioner further stated that motorists from Awolowo Road heading to Onikan Roundabout, Tinubu Square or any other part of the inner Island will make use of Falomo Roundabout to link Alfred Rewane to further their journeys.

Another diversion option made available according to the statement is for motorists from King George V Road to connect Moloney Street and then Obalende for their desired destinations, or alternatively link Turton Street through Moloney Street to Lewis and Sandgrouse streets.

For the motorists from Eko Bridge trying to link Marina, they will be diverted to Elegbata, Ebute Ero to Police Post to link the 3rd Mainland Bridge (Adeniji Adele) to further connect their desired destinations.

While stressing that all the adjourning streets leading to the dedicated routes for the movement of Mr. President will be temporarily closed, Oladeinde assured motorists of a well mapped out strategy to minimise delays and inconveniences of road users.