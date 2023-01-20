Red hot Lookman Bang Another Brace for Atalanta

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, received rave review after another cameo performance as Atalanta hammer Spezia 5-2 in a Coppa Italia Roundof 16 clash at the Gewiss Stadium yesterday.

The Super Eagles winger scored the double while Rasmus Hojlund, Ethan Ampadu and Hans Hateboer scored one each for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Albin Ekdal and Daniele Verde were on target for Spezia’s consolation goals.

According to the Serie A scout Twitter handle, Lookman made 51 accurate passes, created three chances and recorded 19 recoveries in the match.

The 25-year-old has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for La Dea this season.