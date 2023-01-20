MAPOLY Gets  New Registrar,  Librarian 

The Governing Council of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic(MAPOLY), Abeokuta has approved the appointments of Mrs. Olubunmi Olubukola Elewodalu as the Registrar and Alhaja Basirat Olayinka Akintunde as the Polytechnic Librarian respectively.

Both appointments take a retrospective effect from Monday 22nd December, 2022 for a single non-renewable term of five years.

According to a statement, Mrs.. Elewodalu became the sixth and second female Registrar to be appointed. She succeeded Mr. Emmanuel Adeleye who retired on 21st December, 2022.

She is the first Registrar of the Polytechnic to hail from Remo region of Ogun State

Elewodalu joined the services of the Polytechnic as an Administrative Officer I in 1996 and rose through the ranks.

Until her appointment, she was the Deputy Registrar, Academics Affairs Division I of the Polytechnic, the post she held since 2019.

Mrs. Elewodalu is a 1992 graduate of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State.

She attended the prestigious University of Ibadan for masters in Managerial Psychology and Educational Management in 2008 and 2019 respectively.

Mrs. Elewodalu is happily married to a seasoned Journalist Mr. Austine Elewodalu.

In the same vein, Mrs. Akintunde, a Chartered Librarian, licensed by Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) joined the services of the Polytechnic as Librarian I in 2002.

She had her first degree (Bachelor of Arts ) in Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin in 1992 and proceeded to the University of Ibadan for her Masters in Library and Information Studies in 2001.

Presently, Mrs. Akintunde is a Ph.D student of Information Resources Management at Babcock University in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State.

Until her appointment, she was the Acting Head of Polytechnic Library.

Mrs. Basirat Akintunde is happily married to Alhaji K. A. Akintunde