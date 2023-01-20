Lado’s Popularity Overshadows Shema’s Waning Grip on PDP in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

As the battle for the soul of Katsina State intensifies, there are strong indications that the factional group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state led by the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, is panicking over the growing popularity of the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado.

It could not be fathomed where things began to go awry for both men, who on the flip side refer to each other as “brother”. The few guesses that could be a hazard are that Lado defeated Shema’s anointed candidate, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, during the party’s governorship primaries.

Also, the two flip-side brothers are at loggerheads over the recent removal of Salisu Lawal Uli as the acting chairman of the PDP and subsequent appointment of Lawal Magaji Danbaci as the substantive chairman by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition party.

Peeved by Danbaci’s appointment by the NWC, Shema’s camp has challenged what they described as an illegality at the state High Court seeking an injunction restraining the newly inaugurated state chairman of the party from parading himself as the head of the main opposition party in the state.

The Shema-led group claimed that section 47 (6) of the PDP constitution cited by the National Working Committee to appoint the new chairman (Danbaci) was talking about where there was vacancy left by a member of an EXCO “but there is no such vacancy in Katsina PDP”.

Alas! PDP supporters from the erstwhile Katsina governor’s camp, who proclaimed themselves as the true lovers and supporters of the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, in Katsina, however, boycotted his presidential rally held on December 20, 2022 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina, the Katsina State capital.

However, their conspicuous absence at the presidential campaign rally could not deter Atiku and Lado’s supporters in the state from cheering and drumming support for the PDP presidential flag-bearer whom they referred to as the nation’s unifier and a bridge builder that Nigerians should not ignore.

Political pundits thought Shema and his foot soldiers would shift ground after boycotting Atiku’s rally, but the group, conceitedly refused to have dealings with Lado’s camp. Thus, they adroitly resigned to their fate not to be part of the ongoing governorship campaign of the party in the state.

However, despite their continued absence at the party’s governorship campaign, Lado and his campaign team continue to receive what political analysts termed unprecedented support from Katsina citizens and is leveraging on that to ensure that the PDP reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at both state and national level.

Pledging that he is ready to serve Katsina with all his heart and strength if he eventually emerges governor, Lado and his campaign council has received thousands of APC members into the PDP fold across the government areas so far visited, especially in Daura, the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari, invariably without the support of Shema and his loyalists who thought his campaign would hit the brick wall without them.

Lado, who is offering his credentials as an astute political gladiator and a serial entrepreneur as the remedy to the state’s ills, is also getting a pat on the back from critical stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the youth, women and the business community in spite of Shema’s efforts to whittle down his growing popularity in the state.

Political observers argued that Katsina citizens don’t need a soothsayer to know that Shema and his supporters are working against Lado’s impending victory, because Shema has been quoted on several times on different social media platforms as saying: “Katsina is not that bad that Lado can be her governor.”

Notwithstanding, the overwhelming popularity of Lado and his campaign team from across the length and breadth of Katsina is causing palpable fear in Shema’s camp, as some members of the factional group continue to hold meetings within and outside the state.

“We are currently weighing our earlier stand against him (Lado) through meetings with our leader, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. We will soon make our position known to our teeming supporters. Some of us within the camp are of the view that supporting Lado is the only option left for us.

“We are making efforts to also see how we can end the division within our party because with or without us Lado may win the election but you know we filed a case before the state High Court challenging the appointment of Lawal Danbaci as the state chairman of the party. So, we are waiting for the outcome,” a staunch supporter of Shema, who pleaded anonymity, said.

This development further confirmed that there is palpable fear or panic within Shema’s camp over the ascending influence of Lado, whose focus is on building an inclusive government in order to revive the state’s economy, tackle insecurity, job creation and progress in the state.

Despite stumbling blocks from the Shema’s group, Lado increasingly appears to be a shining star in a dark sky full of influential politicians such as the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa. Lado, a serial governorship contestant, had since snubbed Shema and his loyalists, thereby overriding their apparent political interest.

Three words best describe the factors responsible for Lado’s political ascendancy: time, chance and opportunity. These factors have brought the PDP governorship candidate more closer to the people, particularly rural dwellers and may lead him to the party’s promised land.

To further distil this, Lado believed that the interest of the state is more important than that of an individual, hence he rejected the request by Shema’s group to frustrate Inuwa’s presence in the PDP. He also declared that only strong support and vote for the party ahead of this year’s general election can save the state from the prevailing socio-economic challenges confronting it.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, who made the declaration at the party’s campaign rally in Mai’adua recently, also noted that the cardinal focus and programmes of the APC in the state is regrettable and that time has come for the electorate in Katsina State to let APC realise that it has not fulfilled its promises to them.

According to him, APC failed in reviving the economy, fighting insecurity, hunger and poverty, insisting that the present administration’s misrule had been inflicting untold hardships on the people by retarding the progress they attained during the 16 years of PDP rule.

He said: “The state’s socio-economic development would rebound under PDP administration under my five-point agenda of solution to its challenges. The closure of the international border in Katsina and parts of the country by the current administration has shown economic and security system failure.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Katsina PDP presidential and governorship campaign council, Dr. Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, who received new defectors into the party, urged all Nigerians to vote for the PDP as an act of patriotism to rescue the country from bad governance orchestrated by the APC-led government at state and national levels.

Along with this focus, Lado comes with a well rounded preparedness, and a robust coterie of effective policies that will lead to the enhancement of all sectors of the state’s economy. Also, Lado’s push for a liberalised economy will rapidly lead Katsina to competitiveness and growth if elected as governor of the state.

Having efficient and effective political and leadership skills and brandishing a practical political agenda that promotes inclusiveness, adequate and effective representation, Lado will adopt innovation, technology and backed them by rational financial and taxation policies that will revive the state’s economy.