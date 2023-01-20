KortyEO: Nigeria’s Emerging Queen of YouTube

Last Christmas Day, KortyEO uploaded her most current work. Guess how she attracted 7.6k likes, 63,000 views and 515 comments in that number of days? She titled it, “I Don’t Like Korty Anymore!’ Is that something to celebrate when Burnaboy, Wizkid and Davido have over 1,000,000 (One million) eyeballs rushing to see any new production by them within one hour of release?

That is exactly why Eniola Olanrewaju, better known in the creative space as KortyEO is excited. “I am not even a celebrity yet,” she said as a matter of fact in the video. In 2022, she was surprised at the wave of hate and negative energy from people trolling her.

The video set out to review her work last. Expectedly, some part of it sounds like blowing her trumpet. Though she is humble to admit that she is not quite where she is aiming, she’s also clearheaded to state she is not at the bottom of the rung. “I am somewhere in between.”

Her station in life right now, no doubt, attracts apparent envy. Who wouldn’t want to be selected as one of the Youtube Black Voices Class of 2023 honoraries? The #YouTubeBlack Voices is a global programme designed to support Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers on the platform.

In less than three years, the former model has garnered almost 10,000,000 views on her Youtube page and gotten much digital buzz and reviews even though she admits to begging people to subscribe to her Youtube channel when she first started.

KortyEO is an indie filmmaker and YouTuber who started in the world of content creation as a writer and content creator at Zikoko! She followed through with a stint at emPawa, a creative accelerator founded by Mr Eazi where she was the Head of Content for one year.