Insight Publicis Appoints Seyi Layade as New Account Management Director

Mary Nnah

Insight Publicis, a leading advertising powerhouse and member of West Africa’s largest integrated marketing communications group, Redefini, and global Publicis Groupe, has announced the appointment of Seyi Layade as its new Account Management Director.

In the statement announcing the appointment, Group CEO, Redefini, Dr. Tayo Oyedeji, expressed confidence in having Layade on board; the latest addition to the Insight Publicis management team. In his words, “The management team is pleased to welcome Seyi to Insight Publicis. She represents a set of values that we hold dearly as a company. Her experience and expertise are a veritable asset for the course we continue to chart.”

Layade will bear her experience in the dynamic marketing communications industry in her new role. With more than 12 years in brand management, business development, and marketing strategy, she will be responsible for consolidating Insight Publicis’ quality service commitments to its diverse clientele, as well as leading the execution of the company’s strategic priorities.

Before joining Insight Publicis, Layade served as Group Operations Manager for SPV Communications of the Omnicom Group and then, as Group Head, Innovation and Client Service at Ogilvy Nigeria, leading such brands as Coca-Cola, Airtel, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, PZ Cussons, Unified Payments and Mondelez International (Cadbury Nigeria), as well as MTN Nigeria, respectively.

Layade is an advocate for collaboration and innovation for business growth. At SPV Communications, she directed a first-of-a-kind business model, championing collaboration for the delivery of many exciting campaigns associated with the MTN brand in Nigeria. After that, her innovation led to the expansion of the previously core-creative Ogilvy Nigeria business into activations and PR.

Layade has a degree in Banking and Finance from Olabisi Onabanjo University and a postgraduate degree from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management (UK).