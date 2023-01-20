  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Giade LG Political Groups Disown APC Guber Candidate, Join Gov Mohammed’s Campaign Train

Friday, 20th January, 2023

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost followers and political influence in Giade Local government Area of Bauchi State where its gubernatorial candidate for 2023 elections, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar (rtd), claimed to be his indigenous community.

Similarly, the Local Government’s Auditor of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Danlami Mai Lemo, alongside some members of the party defected to the incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing their position at the venue of Governor Bala’s campaign rally yesterday, a Chieftain of the APC, Mr. Shehu Magaji, who led dozens of the party’s members, argued that they were convinced to join PDP by the Governor’s quality of leadership.

According to him, Abubakar only claimed to be an indigene of the local government without facilitating any developmental projects or providing employment opportunities to the indigenes when he was at the helm of affairs of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as Chief of Air Staff.

He highlighted some of the completed and ongoing projects in the area that were executed under Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration to include construction of Giade, Kurba to Basirka road, construction and renovation of blocks of classrooms and healthcare centers across the local government.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Bala Mohammed, expressed hope that their coming to PDP at the material time would add value to his campaign across the local government.

Mohammed said he was overwhelmed by the mammoth crowd that received him regardless of the controversy being caused by his strong opponent.

