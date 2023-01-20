  • Friday, 20th January, 2023

Former Delta Federal Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Joins APC

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former three term member of the House of Representatives and recently Delta South Senatorial Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, has dumped the party for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Reyenieju was yesterday dressed and decorated with APC’s robes by the Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the APC, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, a sign that he has fully pitched tent with the party.

Reyenieju, a dedicated member of the ruling PDP in Delta State, who tendered his resignation to his ward chairman attributed his decision to the party’s deviation from core values that PDP was known for.

Speaking during his admission into the opposition party and witnessed by a mammoth crowd, Hon Reyenieju, an Itsekiri and Niger Delta born leader, vowed to mobilise massively for his new party and ensure that APC wins overwhelmingly in all elections.

He lamented that the PDP was no longer a home for its members and has deviated from its core objectives, hence, the urgent need to join APC to rescue Delta State from collapsing.

Others decorated by the APC Delta South Senatorial candidate were two time Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission Chairman and former House of Assembly Member, Dr. Tonye Timi as well as former Executive Assistant (Technical Education) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Chairman of the Technical Education Board, Mr. Michael Akpobire.

Joel-Onowakpo described the defectors as people who have vast experience in politics adding that he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that their entrant into the party has added so much boost to rising popularity of the party, which would eventually turn to electoral victory for all APC candidates.

While appreciating his supporters for the job so far done, he appealed to all APC members not to relent in their determination to secure victory for all candidates of the party.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.