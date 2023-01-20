Former Delta Federal Lawmaker Dumps PDP, Joins APC

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Former three term member of the House of Representatives and recently Delta South Senatorial Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Daniel Reyenieju, has dumped the party for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Reyenieju was yesterday dressed and decorated with APC’s robes by the Delta South Senatorial Candidate of the APC, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, a sign that he has fully pitched tent with the party.

Reyenieju, a dedicated member of the ruling PDP in Delta State, who tendered his resignation to his ward chairman attributed his decision to the party’s deviation from core values that PDP was known for.

Speaking during his admission into the opposition party and witnessed by a mammoth crowd, Hon Reyenieju, an Itsekiri and Niger Delta born leader, vowed to mobilise massively for his new party and ensure that APC wins overwhelmingly in all elections.

He lamented that the PDP was no longer a home for its members and has deviated from its core objectives, hence, the urgent need to join APC to rescue Delta State from collapsing.

Others decorated by the APC Delta South Senatorial candidate were two time Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission Chairman and former House of Assembly Member, Dr. Tonye Timi as well as former Executive Assistant (Technical Education) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Chairman of the Technical Education Board, Mr. Michael Akpobire.

Joel-Onowakpo described the defectors as people who have vast experience in politics adding that he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that their entrant into the party has added so much boost to rising popularity of the party, which would eventually turn to electoral victory for all APC candidates.

While appreciating his supporters for the job so far done, he appealed to all APC members not to relent in their determination to secure victory for all candidates of the party.