Diphtheria Outbreak Claims 25 Lives in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

An outbreak of diphtheria disease in Kano State has killed 25 persons in Kano State, mostly children.

The strange disease which causes cough and sore throat mainly to children is said to be very infectious, but preventable if precautions are taken.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa confirmed the outbreak of the strange disease.

Some patients are currently being attended to at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital as at the time of filing this report yesterday.

The disease was described by medical experts as deadly and contagious.

Symptoms of the disease include: sore throat, cough, drooling of saliva, change of voice, neck swelling, abnormal breathing, fever and mouth odor.

Tsanyawa said his Ministry had already set up an Emergency Preparedness Committee (EPC) which is currently holding meetings, “with a view to evaluating the casualty figures, reviewing the data and measures to address the situation.

“Presently, the Kano State rapid response team has been reactivated and indexed an action plan to check the spread of the deadly disease in the state.

“Right now, we have presented a budget for this to the government and it has been approved.”

The Commissioner added that, “the low routine immunisation attributed to the spread of the disease is due to the hard-to-be-reached areas in the state. However, the state is strengthening its routine immunisation.”

He further stated that, “more isolation centers would be created to check the spread of diseases, apart from the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital designated as an isolation center.

“Although we used Yargaya for COVID-19 isolation, we have set the place aside for the isolation of diphtheria infection. We also have three cases of LASSA Fever in the state now with the index case from Taraba.”

Tsanyawa disclosed that already the state has embarked on a sensitisation programme to educate the public on the diphtheria disease.

While urging the people not to panic, he advised them to visit the hospital if they notice symptoms of unusual fever.