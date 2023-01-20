BBTitans Update: Khosi, Yemi Cregx and Other Possible ‘Ships’

Vanessa Obioha

It’s a new season of Big Brother Titans — a first of its kind featuring talents from South Africa and Nigeria — and Cupid arrow has already hit some hearts. The most trending couple on the show which premiered Sunday, January 15, is Yemi Cregx and Khosi. The duo hit it off from the moment they entered the new eye-popping Big Brother House. After barely 48 hours in the house, the duo shared a kiss, with Khosi suggesting that she would love to visit Nigeria after the show. But Yemi Cregx’s reaction to her plan suggested that his emotions may only be for the camera. At least, this was the thought of fans on Twitter.

Not a few are doubtful of the survivability of the ship — a colloquial term for romantic relationships in the house. Yemi Cregx, according to some fans, is the ideal playboy and may not have his eyes keen on only Khosi. His roaming eyes may settle on another female housemate, particularly Yaya and Yvonne, thus creating a triangle in the house.

Yemi Cregx and Khosi are not the only housemates on the possible ships on Cupid’s radar. Mmeli who won the Head of House (HoH) this week may have a soft spot for Ipeleng whom he chose as his (HoH) guest. There are also Thabang and Nelisa as well as Yvonne and Juicy Jay, and Kanaga Jnr and Tsatsii.

Interestingly, the South African female housemates seem to have the hots for the Nigerian male housemates. They are quick to express their desire to visit Nigeria to satisfy their curiosity about the most populated African nation.

As it is the first week, Big Brother charged the housemates to be familiar with each other. It turned out to be a revelation of some sort. Housemates discussed personal and general details. While Juicy Jay left the housemates teary with the lost opportunity to know his paternal family, Nana, the Nigerian from Kaduna State left viewers gobsmacked with her lifestyle. She shared how she dropped out of school for pecuniary reasons, her struggles with her family, her pregnancy loss, and her sexual orientation.

The first eviction show will be held this Sunday, January 22 and would likely see one or two housemates leave the show. Nana appears to lead the pack with eight nominations. Will Sunday see her bow out of the race for $100,000?