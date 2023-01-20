AXA Mansard Health Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Healthcare in Nigeria





Rebecca Ejifoma

A leading health insurance company, AXA Mansard Health, has promised continuous quality healthcare to its customers and the growth of its service providers across the healthcare value chain in the country.



The CEO of AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi noted this as the company took stock of its business operation in 2022.



Adeniyi highlighted that the contributions of its organisation are over 4,000 service providers including hospitals, eye care centres, dental practices, and pharmacies among others.

He added that quality healthcare would have been a mirage without a burgeoning healthcare provider sector.

According to the CEO, AXA Mansard will remain committed to the growth of the sector. “Our nation’s healthcare sector has been making steady strides in accessibility, sophistication, and availability.”

While as a nation, the firm says it still has some way to go to ensure that affordability, quality, and accessibility are improved. “We must commend the efforts of all stakeholders who have brought us this far. And for us at AXA Mansard, our provider network is top on that list.”

“We are a Customer First organisation, but we recognize that this value can only translate when the service providers share in this core value. So, our approach has been to work with them to complete that experience for our customers,” says Adeniyi.

Adeniyi said that the year came with a lot of challenges, but AXA Mansard and its service providers were able to work together to weather the storm.

“As with the cost of a lot of other things, the cost of healthcare also went up significantly this year and the increasing awareness of health insurance also impacted some company fundamentals.

“But despite these challenges, we worked together with our providers to ensure that customers are given the best of care,” he emphasised.

AXA Mansard is proud to have invested heavily in technology to help mitigate the pressure on its providers’ infrastructure and provide quick and easy access to its customers.

The organisation has features including a telemedicine app that provides access to its customers anywhere and anytime, the MYAXA App, which provides a one-stop shop to all medical records of its customers and its increased investment wellness programme such as gym subscriptions, mental health services, and many more.

“A healthy nation is a prosperous one. This is at the core of our purpose to act for human progress by protecting what matters. So the fact that health management organisations like ours and service providers need to work together for the prosperity of our nation is not lost on us,” he highlighted.

Speaking also, the Managing Director of Lagoon Hospital in Ikoyi, Dr Olubisi Oyediran says his firm has enjoyed collaborating with AXA Mansard Health.

He described AXA Mansard as an HMO that prioritises customers’ well-being, without neglecting providers. He continued, “AXA Mansard is known for prompt authorizations and payment of services. They continue to set the pace for the industry.”

The Managing Director of Ultimate Specialist Hospital, Dr Oluwagbemiga Adewale, outlined Ultimate Specialists Hospital’s mission to ensure patients get quality healthcare all the time.

“It’s been a delight working with a partner like AXA Mansard who believes in the administration of quality healthcare and puts customers first at all times. That has made our work a lot easier,” Adewale expressed.